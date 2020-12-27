KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers game next Sunday will now be set at 3:25 p.m.
The game was originally going to kickoff at noon next Sunday.
However, the NFL flexed the game to the late afternoon spot.
There are no playoff implications for the game.
The Chargers were eliminated weeks ago and Kansas City locked in home field advantage on Sunday with a win against Atlanta.
