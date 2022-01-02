KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Chiefs regular season finale has been moved to Saturday.
The Chiefs and Denver Broncos will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.
The game will be in Denver.
While Denver was eliminated from postseason contention on Sunday, the game has significant value for the Chiefs.
They must win to have a chance at homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. A loss and Cincinnati Bengals victory would slide the Chiefs down to the three side.
