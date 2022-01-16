KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will square off next Sunday evening at Arrowhead.
Game time is set for 5:30 p.m.
It's a rematch of last year's AFC Championship game, which the Chiefs game. Buffalo will be looking for its second win at Arrowhead this year, have defeated the Chiefs earlier this season.
The game will be aired on KCTV5 News.
