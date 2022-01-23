KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Through the first quarter, both quarterbacks are living up to the hype.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen drove his team 73 yards and 13 plays to give Buffalo an early lead. The Bills offense picked up two fourth-down conversions, including Devin Singletary's one-yard touchdown run on 4th and goal.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs responded with an 11-play, 74-yard drive. Mahomes picked up 49 yards on the ground. The drive was capped off by a Mahomes touchdown run.
Playoff Patrick has arrived: pic.twitter.com/mGNmVwVAZE— Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) January 24, 2022
Mahomes Magic is real. pic.twitter.com/U5TwyNy1cz— Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) January 23, 2022
SECOND QUARTER
After both defenses forced punts to open up the quarterback, Mahomes led the Chiefs on a 12-play, 86-yard drive to gain their first lead of the game.
The drive was capped off by an amazing scramble and throw by Mahomes. He connected with Byron Pringle on a two-yard touchdown.
The other three home teams in the divisional round...didn't have Patrick Mahomes... pic.twitter.com/HDwGrgBzj3— Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) January 24, 2022
The Bills responded quickly. Allen guided the Bills on a 7-play, 75-yard drive to tie the game. He found Gabriel Davis from 18 yards out.
THIRD QUARTER
On their first possession of the second half, the Chiefs drove down the field, but were unable to get in the end zone following a holding penalty.
Harrison Butker nailed a 39-yard field goal to give the Chiefs a 17-14 lead.
Following a stop on third and short by the Chiefs defense, the offense lit up the scoreboard again.
Mecole Hardman scored his first-career postseason rushing touchdown to push the lead to nine points. Butker missed the extra kick, costing the team its fourth point of the game.
The Bills wasted no time in responding.
On the very first play of the next drive, Allen found wide receiver Gabriel Davis from 75 yards out to cut the lead down to two points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.