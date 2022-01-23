Bills Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scores on an 8-yard touchdown run ahead of Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Through the first quarter, both quarterbacks are living up to the hype. 

Bills quarterback Josh Allen drove his team 73 yards and 13 plays to give Buffalo an early lead. The Bills offense picked up two fourth-down conversions, including Devin Singletary's one-yard touchdown run on 4th and goal. 

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks on the field before an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs responded with an 11-play, 74-yard drive. Mahomes picked up 49 yards on the ground. The drive was capped off by a Mahomes touchdown run. 

SECOND QUARTER

After both defenses forced punts to open up the quarterback, Mahomes led the Chiefs on a 12-play, 86-yard drive to gain their first lead of the game. 

The drive was capped off by an amazing scramble and throw by Mahomes. He connected with Byron Pringle on a two-yard touchdown. 

The Bills responded quickly. Allen guided the Bills on a 7-play, 75-yard drive to tie the game. He found Gabriel Davis from 18 yards out. 

THIRD QUARTER

On their first possession of the second half, the Chiefs drove down the field, but were unable to get in the end zone following a holding penalty. 

Harrison Butker nailed a 39-yard field goal to give the Chiefs a 17-14 lead. 

Following a stop on third and short by the Chiefs defense, the offense lit up the scoreboard again. 

Mecole Hardman scored his first-career postseason rushing touchdown to push the lead to nine points. Butker missed the extra kick, costing the team its fourth point of the game. 

The Bills wasted no time in responding. 

On the very first play of the next drive, Allen found wide receiver Gabriel Davis from 75 yards out to cut the lead down to two points. 

