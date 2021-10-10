KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are in a weather delay due to lightning.
Fans have been encouraged to shelter in place.
GEHA Field at Arrowhead is in a shelter in place due to inclement weather. Guests should follow direction of stadium personnel.— GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (@GEHAField) October 11, 2021
