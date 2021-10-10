KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Chiefs will be without one of their best defensive players against the Buffalo Bills.
Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones is inactive in the game.
Wide receiver Josh Gordon is active and is expected to make his debut against the Bills.
Bills linebacker Matt Milano will be out.
Full inactives for the Chiefs:
Chris Jones - DL
Noah Gray - TE
Daurice Fountain - WR
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif - OG
Austin Blyth - OL
Charvarius Ward - CB
Full inactives for the Bills:
Matt Milano - LB
Tommy Doyle - OT
Vernon Butler - DT
Harrison Phillips - DT
Matt Breida - RB
