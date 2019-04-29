KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – It’s one of the biggest stories in the nation, but the Kansas City Chiefs do not want to answer any more questions about wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
Hill is currently suspended from all team activities due to audio released by KCTV5 News of the Pro Bowl receiver and his fiancée discussing the criminal investigation involving their 3-year-old son and his broken arm.
According to Sports Illustrated, the NFL and the NFL Players Union both have a copy of the recorded conversation that KCTV5 first released last week.
It's unclear if the Chiefs now have a copy as well, but what is clear is that the team no longer wants to field questions about their tarnished wide receiver.
The audio was recorded by Crystal Espinal while she and Hill were traveling in Dubai.
“Then why does ___ say daddy did it? Why? Why does ___ say daddy did it?” Espinal could be heard saying.
“I don't know, he says dad does a lot of things,” Hill is heard replying.
“A 3-year-old is not going to lie about what happened to his arm,” Espinal responded.
Hill has a previous domestic violence conviction involving Espinal, who is the mother of his child. She is also now pregnant with twins.
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach fielded questions about the NFL draft during a conference call Monday but twice declined to comment on what's next for Hill, saying the organization had “nothing new to add on that.”
“This phone call is made every Monday after the draft and I want to stick to the guys we are bringing in this year and stick on those kinds of parameters,” Veach said of the scheduled conference call. “That situation will work itself out. And… I don't want to go there today. That's not what this call is about.”
The criminal investigation into Hill and Espinal was reopened Friday. It remains unclear if either parent will be charged or if they are cooperating with investigators about that damaging audio.
Neither parent currently has custody of their 3-year-old, who is now living with another family with whom he is familiar.
