KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – It is a pivotal game Sunday for the Chiefs.
Everything is riding on Week 17.
With a Chiefs win they will clinch the number one spot in the AFC heading into the playoffs and the road to the Super Bowl will go through Kansas City.
Tickets are still available in quite a few seats.
The lowest are about $100 while more high-end seat can range to nearly $300.
The last time the Chiefs played the Raiders this season, Kansas City won 40 to 33.
That was at the beginning of December and since then the Raiders have played better.
Oakland has won two of their last three games.
The Chiefs have a lot at stake against this longtime rival.
Chiefs have lost the last two games, unable to win the division and get the top seed in the AFC.
Not to be a cliché but it comes down to this.
If the Chiefs fail to beat the Raiders, the Chiefs could end up with a wildcard and the number 5 seed. That would mean no home game in Kansas City.
The loss also means the Chiefs’ fate would rest in the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers.
If the Chargers lose to the Broncos, Kansas City will become AFC West Champions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.