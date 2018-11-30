KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- At 7:50 p.m. on Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs announced that they are immediately releasing Kareem Hunt.
The statement said:
“Earlier this year, we were made aware of an incident involving running back Kareem Hunt. At that time, the National Football League and law enforcement initiated investigations into the issue. As part of our internal discussions with Kareem, several members of our management team spoke directly to him. Kareem was not truthful in those discussions. The video released today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately.”
On Friday, video appeared online of Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt allegedly shoving and kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel back in February.
WATCH: Chiefs Kareem Hunt allegedly seen attacking woman in hotel video of February incident
The NFL released a statement saying that they had put him on the Commissioner Exempt list at about 7:30 p.m., shortly before the Chiefs released him.
Click here to read their statement.
Then, just before 8:30 p.m., a statement from Hunt was tweeted out by NFL Analyst Ian Rapoport:
“I want to apologize for my actions. I deeply regret what I did. I hope to move on from this.”
The video that was released earlier today can be watched below:
For more information about the video, click here.
