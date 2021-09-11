Patriots Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) runs from New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, right, while returning an interception 25-yards for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. 

 (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have activated Tyrann Mathieu off the COVID-19 list.

Mathieu tested positive for Covid on September 1. 

He was then placed on the Covid-19/Reserve list, making it unclear if he would play in Sunday's home opener against the Cleveland Browns. 

Kick off is at 3:25 p.m. on KCTV5. 

