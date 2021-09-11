KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have activated Tyrann Mathieu off the COVID-19 list.
Mathieu tested positive for Covid on September 1.
He was then placed on the Covid-19/Reserve list, making it unclear if he would play in Sunday's home opener against the Cleveland Browns.
Kick off is at 3:25 p.m. on KCTV5.
