Vikings Colts Football

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes (21) moves in to tackle Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) after a catch during an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

 Zach Bolinger

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Even after the NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs remain busy when it comes to attempting to improve its roster.

The Chiefs acquired Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes in a trade on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hughes was Minnesota's first round pick in 2018.

During his time in Minnesota, he had two career interceptions in just 24 games.

He's also been plagued with injuries during his career. He tore his ACL in 2018 and also suffered a neck injury.

The Chiefs and Vikings exchanged late round picks.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.