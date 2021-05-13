KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Even after the NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs remain busy when it comes to attempting to improve its roster.
The Chiefs acquired Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes in a trade on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Hughes was Minnesota's first round pick in 2018.
During his time in Minnesota, he had two career interceptions in just 24 games.
He's also been plagued with injuries during his career. He tore his ACL in 2018 and also suffered a neck injury.
The Chiefs and Vikings exchanged late round picks.
