KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A stretch of Ward Parkway is a success story for drivers who use it every day. But for every success, there’s another area in need of repair.
Ward Parkway had a complete overhaul this year, just in time for Rock the Parkway Run this spring.
People living in the area appreciate the smooth drive.
“It’s nice when it’s not messed up,” Greg Miller, lives off Ward Parkway, said.
Other areas of Kansas City aren’t getting the same immediate attention, but that’s not to say public works crews aren’t busy.
“We’ve been enjoying ourselves because everybody’s loving it,” Jeremy Castro, KC Public Works, said.
Drivers on 63rd Street celebrate when crews are in the area.
“Oh, they’re just clapping for us and honking at us,” Castro said.
The workers said one pothole they filled Thursday was one and a half feet deep. Miller has some advice for people driving on roads that haven’t been freshly paved.
“Swerve, you got to dodge them. They’re all over the place,” Miller said.
When KCTV5 News drove the roads Thursday, it was hard to find giant potholes in the city, most were divots.
You can see a map of all the pothole requests that the city has this year on its open data site. You can find out when it was reported, and whether it has been fixed yet.
