KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A bank robbery suspect is in custody after a high-speed chase that ended in the parking lot of a Kansas City, Kansas, church.
According to police, the man was wanted for a bank robbery that happened Monday in St. Joseph.
Federal agents began pursuing the man in Buchanan County before he made his way south to Kansas City.
Officers said speeds during the chase hit more than 100 miles per hour down Interstate 29 and then into KCK, where the suspect finally surrendered in front of the Mount Zion Baptist Church.
Agents said the suspect would be taken to the Wyandotte County jail before being transferred into federal custody.
