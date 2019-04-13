KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A police pursuit ended in a crash on Saturday afternoon.
The chase happened around 2:30 p.m.
Police were pursuing a suspect who was wanted in connection with an aggravated domestic assault that happened in the 600 block of Blue Ridge.
The pursuit started in the area of I-435 and Winner Road. It ended at I-435 and Raytown Road.
The suspect was taken into custody.
There’s no word on if anyone was injured.
