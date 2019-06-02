CAMERON, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Saturday in Cameron, Missouri prior to a chase that would end in Kansas.
According to the police, the series of events began at a Walmart at 12:45 p.m.
Police initially went to store after someone was reported to be stealing. When they approached the suspect, he got into a car and began to drive away.
The suspect backed the car into parked vehicles in the lot, then went forward and hit the officer, who fell to the ground. The suspect then ran over the officer, then the officer fired his duty weapon at the suspect.
A second officer in the area heard the incident and saw the suspect leaving the area. He refused to stop and the pursuit began.
The chase went west on Highway 36, and several agencies assisted along with MSHP. It then went through St. Joseph and into Kansas, where Kansas agencies joined the pursuit.
The case ultimately ended near Wathena, Kansas and the male suspect was taken into custody. He is currently being held in Kansas and is awaiting charges.
The officer who was injured in the Walmart parking lot was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. He has since been released from the hospital.
The MSHP is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
