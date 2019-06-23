KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A chase began in Kansas City, Missouri and ended in Kansas City, Kansas overnight.
It ended in the area of 10th and Oakland.
According to the police chief, the KCPD was chasing three robbery suspects.
That chase went into KCK, where KCKPD officers assisted.
The suspects bailed out of the car and one of them was taken into custody.
No other information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.