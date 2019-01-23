FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Charges have been quietly dismissed in a case that grabbed statewide attention.
A Missouri truck driver busted a man he suspected was a pedophile predator.
He did it live on Facebook and prosecutors eventually brought charges, but defense lawyers questioned if these cases would hold up in court.
A man was busted in a hotel parking lot and the video of that confrontation was shared and viewed hundreds of thousands of times.
Wednesday night, the prosecutor admits the whole case fell apart and says the lesson here is if you think you are dealing with a predator, call the police.
Truckers Against Predators grabbed attention for bold parking lot confrontations Master-minded by truck driver Anthony Greene.
Green was live on Facebook when he confronted a 36-year-old man he says was trying to meet up with a 12-year-old girl. This confrontation started like any other sting. A man branded and shamed, but a viewer tried to join Anthony.
This was already somewhat of a train wreck but Truckers Against Predators called it a success because there were criminal charges filed.
-Attempted statutory rape of a child and child enticement.
-But prosecutors have now quietly dropped both charges.
The prosecutor tells KCTV5 he dismissed the case because there wasn’t enough to maintain a criminal prosecution
He admits there were multiple problems including a state statute that gives law enforcement the right to impersonate others electronically. That law does not extend to truck drivers or any other civilians.
“I feel like police are undermanned and overworked,” Greene continued. “These people need exposed (sic).”
He made it clear his agenda was to reveal potential predators. Criminal charges, well that’s something else.
“You know sometimes internet justice is better than police justice,” Greene stated.
Greene says it’s a shame that this case fell apart due to technicalities. He’s now circulating a petition to change the law. He points out his group has been successful in Arizona where laws are different.
Truckers Against Predators is no longer on Facebook. Posts were taken down because some of the videos violated content standards. The group did move to YouTube.
