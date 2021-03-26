TOPEKA, KS (KCTV/AP) -- Charges have been filed against Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop following his recent arrest for allegedly driving drunk.
On Friday, the Shawnee County District Attorney filed criminal charges against Suellentrop.
Charges include eluding or attempting to elude police, driving under the influence, reckless driving, driving the wrong way down a divided highway and speeding.
The patrol's Capitol Police division arrested Suellentrop early March 16 on Interstate 70 near downtown Topeka after his SUV was reported traveling east in the highway's westbound lanes.
The Wichita Republican was booked into jail, but a judge released him hours later, saying there was not sufficient evidence to support his arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.