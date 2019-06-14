WINSTON, MO (KCTV) -- A small town police officer is in critical condition and charges have been filed after an inmate shot her with her own gun.
The Missouri Highway Patrol told KCTV5 News that the officer was from Trenton and she was transporting a prisoner, 38-year-old Jamey Aaron Griffin, to St. Joseph when a struggle broke out.
On Saturday, the authorities said that Griffin had been charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.
Quick thinking from people who saw her vehicle come to a stop may have saved that officer's life.
People in a gas station told KCTV5 News off-camera they saw it rolling by slowly. A group of customers called for help and rushed over to see what they could do.
Nothing like this has ever happened in Winston.
“I saw something I've never seen before,” said John Olsen. “I saw the lights flashing and the people on the stretcher.”
Olsen lives just down the street from the gas station where the Trenton police car rolled to a stop with a critically wounded officer inside.
The highway patrol said she had been transporting a prisoner for a mental evaluation in St. Joseph.
“When they reached the city limits, a struggle ensued over the officer's gun,” Sgt. Jake Angle said.
Police said that, during the struggle, the prisoner shot the officer in the stomach.
The group of customers at the nearby gas station saw the car roll to a stop, then pulled the prisoner out of the car and held him down until police got there.
The officer was life-flighted to a hospital in Kansas City. On Saturday, the authorities said she remains in critical, but stable, condition.
“Anytime an officer is involved in this, just doing her duty, it's tragic,” said Angle.
The officer had been alone with the prisoner. Police said he had been restrained, but wouldn't say how he had been able to get the gun or whether there was a barrier between him and the officer.
“I'm not familiar with that vehicle,” Angle said.
“That's what I wondered,” Olsen said. “How could he get there?”
Olsen couldn't see the police car close enough to tell whether it had a cage. Tonight, he's praying for the officer. “Put our trust in Dod to take care of her,” he said. “That's all I can say.”
The prisoner did have a gunshot wound in his hand.
