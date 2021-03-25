LACLEDE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A Missouri man has been charged in connection with a gruesome case out of southern Missouri where the victim’s mutilated body was found in a creek last fall.
Shane Patrick Norman, a 30-year-old from Eldridge, was arrested without incident by the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is Lebanon on Wednesday.
He was charged Thursday with first-degree murder in connection with the murder of 33-year-old Nathan Andrew Young, who was from Webster County.
Young’s body was found in a creek bed off Kinfolk Road on Nov. 6, 2020.
Young’s head, hands, and feet had been removed. Police say Norman shot him in the back of the head with a shotgun and tried to burn Young's body.
Police say Norman and Young knew each other. Norman had worked for young at his welding business, they say.
Norman was on probation at the time of the murder.
“This had been a long, but very detailed investigation,” said Sheriff David Millsap. “We have presented a solid case to the Laclede County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The family has been supportive of our investigative efforts and understanding the thoroughness in which we have put this case together over a period of time.”
