KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Charges against a Kansas City man facing a murder in the 2012 drive-by shooting of a Raytown jogger have been dropped.
Harry Stone, 60, was on a morning jog before church on May 13, Mother’s Day. He was on Blue Ridge Boulevard when a dark car passed by near 67th Street. Someone in the passing vehicle shot Stone who collapsed alongside the road. Video surveillance from a nearby gas station showed the shooter’s car slowly driving past the crime.
The search for the gunman went cold until a series of unexpected discovered led to a suspect.
Nearly four years later, Craig L. Brown, 24, was charged with second-degree murder. Now, two years later, the charge has been dropped after it became clear key witnesses would not be available for trial.
Brown was facing a sentence of 10 to 30 years behind bars. He was released from the Jackson County Jail on Monday on his own recognizance.
According to court records, Stone was taken to an area hospital and in a dying declaration to a physician said two black men with "dreads" shot him. Stone died in surgery.
“Harry was our first witness … Harry gave us a description of the individuals who shot him and from that moment forward we have been trying to piece together the bit of information Harry provided to us,” Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said back in 2016.
On Feb. 1, 2015, Brown was in an auto accident near 43rd Street and Pittman Road in Kansas City. Police found a black Glock 19 semi-automatic in the vehicle’s glove box.
In June 2015, detectives in the Kansas City Police Department crime lab test fired the gun taken from Brown’s vehicle and, according to the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, it matched the gun used to kill Stone.
Detectives from Raytown and Kansas City police tracked down the purchaser of the handgun, who lived in Kansas City at the time of Stone’s fatal shooting, according to court records. She stated she purchased it for a boyfriend who is now in federal prison. Detectives interviewed that boyfriend.
In November 2015, he identified Brown, known as CJ, as the person who shot Stone. He told detectives he sold to Brown the gun purchased by his girlfriend in 2012. Brown had dreads at that time.
In July 2015, detectives, according to court records, located the owner of the vehicle passing Stone when he was shot.
The vehicle in the video recovered from a nearby gas station was similar to a Pontiac Grand Prix that had been stopped by Raytown and Kansas City police before and after the fatal shooting of Stone in Raytown. The vehicle belonged to Brown’s girlfriend.
The vehicle was found on an auto lot, days away from a schedule demolition.
In an interview with Raytown and Kansas City detectives, Brown identified the vehicle in the BP gas station video that captured Stone’s shooting as his girlfriend’s vehicle. He also stated he often drove the vehicle then, and another witness corroborated for police that Brown often drove the vehicle around the time that Stone was killed.
One of the most disturbing pieces of information that came from court documents said that Brown tried to sell the gun because he knew it could be traced to Stone’s murder. When someone asked him who he killed he said, “Just some square (expletive) in Raytown.”
Stone’s family said he was instead a husband, a father and a well-respected member of his community.
