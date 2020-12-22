JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- Over 30 charges against a Kansas City tow truck company owner have been dropped by the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.
Charges against Allen T. Bloodworth were dismissed Tuesday after a recording "purported to be of a 2019 phone conversation in which Kansas City Police Department sergeant Brad Lemon" was turned over to attorneys, according to court documents.
Bloodworth, in September 2019, was charged with 31 counts of forgery in the case.
According to a transcript released by the prosecutor's office, Lemon, also president of the Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police, mentioned Bloodworth's past criminal investigation after Bloodworth apparently towed the vehicle of a relative.
“Mr. Lemon’s words, invoked in the name of KCPD and the Fraternal Order of Police, combined with his documented receipt of information regarding Defendant, undermines the integrity of the investigation, exposes all officers in this case to accusations of substantial partiality, and negatively impacts the credibility of the State’s evidence and the testimony of its primary witness,” the prosecutor's office said in a statement on Wednesday.
A transcript of the call, according to court documents:
Defendant: …Service.
Brad Lemon: Hey this is Brad Lemon out of Kansas City Police Department. I’m, uhh, president of the police union. I got a phone call from my niece that says you guys towed our family’s car from Two Light and now you’re requiring us to go get a…
Defendant: We’re requiring you to comply with the law to get the car back, correct. The owner of the vehicle is someone’s grandmother or something?
Brad Lemon: Yeah she’s two hundred miles away.
Defendant: Ok. The Kansas City Missouri Tow Lot wouldn’t release him the car the way the circumstance are now, so I don’t know why we would. Umm, you have to be the registered owner of the car.
Brad Lemon: She’s 91 dude. There’s no way we can do that.
Defendant: Ok. I sent whoever called earlier a notarized power of attorney that will allow them to have her sign and notarize it, and then a third-party can pick up the car.
Brad Lemon: So, didn’t we investigate you at property crimes a couple years ago for felonies for doing stuff like this?
Defendant: You mean I was exonerated because you guys have a rogue cop that likes to jack with people, and OCC…
Brad Lemon: It’s game on.
Defendant: OCC or whatever, what do you mean it’s game on?
Brad Lemon: We’ll start the same routine with you then.
Defendant: What do you mean you’ll start the same routine with me?
Brad Lemon: I guarantee I’m going to talk to (unintelligible), this is going to be the last you tow them.
Defendant: What’s your name sir?
Brad Lemon: Brad Lemon, I’m the president of the police union. You can file whatever you want to file.
Defendant: Ok so, you’re telling me because I’m trying to comply with the law and make sure I release the…
Court documents also say the Kansas City Police Department produced a June 15, 2019 email between another police officer and Lemon.
Documents state that it "appeared that some offline communication occurred between Mr. Lemon and at least one other member of KCPD regarding the Defendant."
The Kansas City Police Department provided a statement to KCTV5 News on Tuesday:
Today we were made aware of charges being dropped in the case of Allen Bloodworth. This has been attributed in part to an interaction with one of our employees. This matter will be investigated in compliance with our current policies and procedures. To be clear, today was the first time we were made aware of our member being involved in the decision to drop charges. This will be investigated.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.