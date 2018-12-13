Chargers RB Melvin Gordon may have tough return tonight

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- With the AFC title on the line several Chief and Chargers fans are wanting last minute updates on injured star players.
Thursday morning, NFL Insider Adam Schefter sent a lukewarm update on Chargers running back Melvin Gordon.
Gordon suffered a knee injury in late November.
Schefter tweeted out:
Gordon is listed as questionable for the Chargers.
Kickoff between the two AFC West rivals is set for 7:30 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium.
