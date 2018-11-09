DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- On Friday, the Douglas County District Attorney announced that the three people charged in connection with a triple homicide in Lawrence will have separate trials.
The announcement came after a mistrial was declared on Thursday. At that time, the defense counsel’s questioning of the jury panel led to a legal issue that caused the judge to declare a mistrial and excuse the jury panel.
On Friday, the court “severed the joining of the three defendants and new court dates were set.”
The new jury trials for each individual will start as follows:
- Anthony Roberts: Feb. 4.
- Dominique J. McMillon: March 18.
- Ahmad Rayton: April 8.
The triple homicide on Massachusetts Street happened on Oct. 1, 2017.
