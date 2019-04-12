KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- We now know the name of one of the men charged in the 2008 murder of Jeff Rogers.
Daniel Kidwell, 35, has been charged with second-degree murder and contempt of court. He will be in court next week.
He is currently being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on a $750,000 bond.
Rogers was killed in a house on Tauromee in KCK.
He lived long enough to tell police that a group of men broke into the home and beat, shot, and stabbed him.
KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted that three people have been arrested and charged, however we are still working to get details on the other two suspects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.