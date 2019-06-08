JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A married Grandview couple is facing felony charges in connection with the death of a man who was intentionally run over by a truck.
Joshua D. Brooks, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Cassie D. Brooks, 36, has been charged with tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.
According to court records, Erick McDonough was found on April 13 near the intersection of 2nd and 3rd Streets in Grandview. He had been run over by a vehicle and suffered extensive blunt force trauma, which the Jackson County Medical Examiner determined caused his death.
A crash reconstruction determined that he had been intentionally run over and left in the grassy area where he was struck.
Police were told that the Brooks had issues with the victim and that a truck was missing. In addition, police found a part from the vehicle that struck the victim at the scene.
Police found the truck in Holden, Missouri and determined the part found at the crime scene matched the truck.
Detectives heard the defendants talking while in custody and Joshua Brooks told Cassie Brooks, "I did it all at my own accord."
Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond for Joshua Brooks and a $10,000 bond for Cassie Brooks.
