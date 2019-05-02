BUTLER, MO (KCTV) -- A search is over and two people are in police custody after a body was found in a Missouri Lake.
On Thursday night, investigators were thanking a tipster who helped them arrest a woman after another woman’s body and car were found in Butler City Lake in Missouri.
One day after 69-year-old Cindy McCoy’s body was found in the lake, Samantha McCoy and Monte McCoy were both charged with felony first degree assault.
Early on Thursday morning, neighbors who live near Center Street in Pleasanton, Kansas said they heard sirens and saw officers surround a home.
“Guns drawn,” neighbor Terry Jones said. “They were up on the front porch screaming for this girl to come out.”
Witnesses said they heard investigators calling Samantha McCoy by name as everyone inside the home came outside.
“They were handcuffing some of them and they were yelling for Samantha McCoy to ‘come out with your hands up,’” Jones said.
Several neighbors told KCTV5 News police arrested Monte McCoy at the surrounded home off Center Street.
Court records show Monte McCoy and Samantha McCoy were both charged on Thursday for assaulting someone on Wednesday, May 1. That’s the same day Cindy McCoy’s body and car were found submerged in the lake.
“The death is other than a natural occurrence,” said Bates County Coroner Greg Mullinax. “It is suspicious. That likely foul play was involved. Due to the investigation, I don’t want to go into the specific injuries.”
So far, investigators have not released what the relationship was between the victim Cindy McCoy and suspects Samantha McCoy and Monte McCoy. They did briefly explain why they were looking for them in connection to the suspicious death investigation, however.
“We had two witnesses that saw people out at the city lake during this time frame,” Butler Police Chief Randy Beshore said. “We talked to them. Vehicle descriptions from that gave us who we are trying to locate and talk to.”
A spokesperson for the KBI said that “due to a very helpful tip from a citizen” officers arrested Samantha McCoy around 5:50 p.m. near Mound City, Kansas.
Because the investigation is ongoing, it is unclear if additional charges will be filed against Samantha or Monte McCoy.
Both are in jail tonight held on $250,000 bonds.
