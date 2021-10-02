Three people have been killed following a shooting at 27th and Spruce.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Three people have been killed following a shooting at 27th and Spruce. 

Kansas City police were dispatched to the area on a sound of shots call at around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The call was quickly upgraded to a shooting call. 

Police say two men and a woman were killed in the shooting. All three victims were declared dead on the scene. Their ages have not been determined yet. 

The crime scene covers several blocks and neighbors and witnesses could be seen speaking with police. 

Triple shooting at 27th and Spruce in KCMO

"The detectives are going to be talking to witnesses here and they’re going to be knocking on doors," Kansas City Police Department Sgt. Jake Becchina said. "This is really important. We don’t have a lot of information right now. We’re going to need the public's help to find out exactly what happened."

They are the 114th, 115th and 116th homicide victims in Kansas City so far in 2021. 

No arrests have been made. 

We are working to gather more information. This is a developing story.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.