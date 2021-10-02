KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Three people have been killed following a shooting at 27th and Spruce.
Kansas City police were dispatched to the area on a sound of shots call at around 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The call was quickly upgraded to a shooting call.
Police say two men and a woman were killed in the shooting. All three victims were declared dead on the scene. Their ages have not been determined yet.
The crime scene covers several blocks and neighbors and witnesses could be seen speaking with police.
"The detectives are going to be talking to witnesses here and they’re going to be knocking on doors," Kansas City Police Department Sgt. Jake Becchina said. "This is really important. We don’t have a lot of information right now. We’re going to need the public's help to find out exactly what happened."
They are the 114th, 115th and 116th homicide victims in Kansas City so far in 2021.
No arrests have been made.
We are working to gather more information. This is a developing story.
