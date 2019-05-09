KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Changing the name of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard in Kansas City could go on the November ballot.
It was confirmed on Thursday night.
A group is pushing for the street that used to be called Paseo to get its original name back.
It was renamed to honor Dr. King earlier this year.
It doesn't automatically put it on the ballot, but it does mean a City Council Committee will take it up in a meeting to potentially start that process.
Director of the City Communications Office Chris Hernandez told KCTV5 News, “The signatures did get validated, and the communication relating to the petition initiative was received and filed at the city council meeting this afternoon.”
He then provided this link.
“Next step is that an ordinance would need to be introduced, sent to a council committee for deliberation, etc.” he said. “The city charter outlines the process in more detail – section 701.”
That section says:
"Sec. 701. - Initiative petitions.
Any new ordinance or any ordinance to amend or repeal, in whole or in part, any existing ordinance, may be submitted to the Council by petition signed by electors of the City equal in number to at least five per cent (5%) of the total vote cast for candidates for the office of Mayor at the last preceding regular municipal election. Each petition paper shall contain the proposed ordinance in full and all papers for each petition shall be uniform in character."
