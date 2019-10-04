KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two months after an innocent woman was killed at First Fridays, the monthly arts festival continues to go through changes associated with the deadly shooting.
People attending the festivities can expect to move from the sidewalks and into the alleys, with event organizers decorating the entrances to fit the Fall season theme.
A few weeks after the shooting, organizers announced changes that appeared to scale back some of the heavy pedestrian presence. The city announced it would no longer close streets for the monthly event, and food trucks no longer appeared within the boundaries of the First Fridays festivities.
Event-goers mostly stayed to the sidewalks after those changes, but now that traffic is being directed to the nearby alleyways.
The daughter of a local pastor---25-year-old Erin Langhofer---was killed by a stray bullet Aug. 2 while waiting at a food truck, out at her first First Friday with her boyfriend. Deon'te Copkney, 18, was charged with second degree murder. Police said he had been in a fight and fired off shots, killing Langhofer, the unintended victim of the crime.
Copkney remains in the Jackson County Detention Center and has a court hearing set for Oct. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.