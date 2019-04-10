KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Warmer weather means the return of rentable scooters in Kansas City. When they were introduced last year, thousands of people took advantage of the scooters to get around town. But the cost of using the only scooters available, just doubled.
A sunny day means a sunny ride to class for William Sanders.
“I can pretty much get anywhere I got to go,” Sanders said.
He's been riding Bird Scooters since last summer.
“Pull this back, hit the button and you're ready to go,” Sanders said.
Others are trying them for the first time as the weather warms up.
“It's pretty cool so far, faster than I thought,” Dylan VanVleck, a first time Bird Scooter customer, said.
People are also noticing the price increase. The price of renting a Bird Scooter just went from 15 cents a minute to 33 cents a minute.
“No one likes paying double anything,” VanVleck said.
Bird might be getting some competition in Kansas City. The city is considering proposals from several new vendors.
The city said they can't comment on the proposals, but the director of KCATA tweeted out a picture this week hinting at a prototype for a RideKC model. The transit authority confirmed that they submitted a plan for their own fleet. KCTV5 also reached out to Lime and the scooter competitor said they have applied too.
“More businesses come in, they challenge each other with their prices,” VanVleck said.
It could take several weeks for the city to approve more shared transportation, but many riders want more choices.
“You might want this one or it might not be available, so you go with Lime,” Sanders said.
On a spring day like Wednesday, riders are ready to scoot.
“It's faster and it's fun, better than walking,” VanVleck said.
