KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- One of Kansas City's largest employers will require employees to be fully vaccinated by the beginning of December.
A spokesperson from Cerner confirmed that employees will be required to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8, 2021.
Cerner also said it's extending its re-entry date for some workers to Jan. 10, 2022
As of 2021, there were 13,000 Cerner employees based in Kansas City.
A letter was distributed to employees this week.
