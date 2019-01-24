Celebrity chef Guy Fieri opening new Power & Light taco joint

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Those heading downtown will have a new taco joint to try in the Power & Light District.
Celebrity chef, restaurateur and TV personality Guy Fieri is opening his signature tacos and drinks to Kansas City.
Guy Fieri's Dive & Taco Joint ill be located at 1333 Walnut St.
The venue, which is a brand new bar and dining concept developed by Fieri, will open within the Kansas City Live! Block next year and will feature a taco-focused lunch and dinner menu.
