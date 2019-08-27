NORTH KANSAS CITY (KCTV) -- Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is opening a new restaurant in the metro.
Gordon Ramsay Steak will open its first location in the Midwest at Harrah’s North Kansas City this November.
Chef Ramsay set out the announcement also in a tweet.
Hey #KC ! I'm coming soon to your amazing city with a new #GordonRamsaySteak ! Can't wait for you to experience it this fall at @HarrahsNKC ! pic.twitter.com/p8OYPTAce3— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) August 27, 2019
“I’ve been wanting to expand to the Midwest for some time and found Harrah’s North Kansas City to be the perfect location for Gordon Ramsay Steak,” Ramsay said. “My team is thrilled to introduce some of my most signature items including the popular beef wellington and my all-time favorite dessert – the sticky toffee pudding to the Heartland.”
Harrah’s North Kansas City will be home to Ramsay’s fourth Gordon Ramsay Steak.
Ramsay is known for his time on reality shows such as ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ and ‘Kitchen Nightmares.’
