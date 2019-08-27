2019 Summer TCA - National Geographic Channels

Chef Gordon Ramsay participates in National Geographic's "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted" panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. 

 (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

NORTH KANSAS CITY (KCTV) -- Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is opening a new restaurant in the metro.

Gordon Ramsay Steak will open its first location in the Midwest at Harrah’s North Kansas City this November.

Chef Ramsay set out the announcement also in a tweet.

“I’ve been wanting to expand to the Midwest for some time and found Harrah’s North Kansas City to be the perfect location for Gordon Ramsay Steak,” Ramsay said. “My team is thrilled to introduce some of my most signature items including the popular beef wellington and my all-time favorite dessert – the sticky toffee pudding to the Heartland.”

Harrah’s North Kansas City will be home to Ramsay’s fourth Gordon Ramsay Steak. 

Ramsay is known for his time on reality shows such as ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ and ‘Kitchen Nightmares.’

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.