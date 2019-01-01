KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police responded to more than 1,700 calls Monday night.
About 300 of them for shots fired.
On a normal night that’s not New Year’s Eve, they average about 10 calls for gunshots.
New Year’s Eve for police is busy.
That’s evident over police radio and the Kansas City Police Twitter.
Which details a busy night, including a call from a frightened 8-year-old at an apartment complex.
“But I’m like it’s not even 12 o’clock for you to be shooting at new year’s and I don’t even know why people do that,” said Damitria Brockman, mother.
Brockman didn’t bother calling police, but she kept her daughters away from windows.
“Me and my baby we’re actually laying on the floor in about seven or 8 o’clock it sounded like somebody was directly in front of my apartment complex,” voiced Brockman.
Meanwhile on the other side of town...
“Then I heard bam bam bam bam bam bam bam,” expressed Courtney Lewis, scared mother.
Another scared mother.
Lewis took her five-year-old son down to the cold basement.
“We felt much safer down here honestly. Because you never know with bullets are going to end up,” explained Lewis.
Lewis remembers in 2011 when an 11-year-old girl was killed from celebratory gunfire on July fourth.
She fears the next time someone else is hurt.
“Bottom line is morons should stop firing their guns. It does nothing for anybody. It makes no sense,” said Lewis.
Luckily this year, there were no reports of injuries from all those reports of gunfire, at least in Kansas City, Missouri.
