KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) — The University of Kansas Health System says celebration plans are in the making to welcome home the inflatable stolen colon.
Just ten days after it was snatched out of a pick-up bed in Brookside, the inflatable colon has been found.
Officer William Richter with the Kansas City Police Department said he received a tip that the colon was spotted in the 7100 block of Virginia Street.
Officers are processing the stolen colon for evidence before returning it to The University of Kansas Cancer Center for storage.
The inflatable colon is owned by the Cancer Coalition which hosts walk/run events under a campaign called "Get Your Rear in Gear."
The inflatable, valued at over $4,000, is used to educate the public about the dangers of colon cancer .
The American College of Gastroenterology put a $1,000 reward to help find the stolen colon.
“Colorectal cancer screening is the most powerful weapon we have against colorectal cancer,” said Dr. John Ashcraft, surgical oncologist at The University of Kansas Cancer Center said. “Colon cancer is a tough subject for many to talk about and the giant, 150 pound, ten foot long inflatable colon is a great conversation starter.”
