Ceiling collapsed, water rushing in at 17th and Walnut

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A ceiling has collapsed, and water is rushing in on a building Monday night.
Fire crews were initially called out to 1701 Walnut Street for an alarm going off in the building.
As crews were getting ready to clear the scene, a call came out that the ceiling had collapsed, and water was rushing in.
The cause of the collapse has not been determined yet, but the fire department's dangerous building investigators were called to the scene.
There was no one inside at the time of the collapse and the building was vacant.
Fire crews say the building may have been undergoing renovations.
(0) comments
