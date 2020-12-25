Nashville Explosion

Debris scattered a near the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, TN (KCTV) -- Law enforcement sources tell CBS News that they have found what appears to be human remains near the site of the explosion in Nashville. 

CBS News reports that the law enforcement sources have not "indicated whether remains are from someone connected to explosion or from innocent victim." 

Police say an RV exploded in downtown Nashville around 6:30 a.m. 

Officers had arrived around 5:30 a.m. on a shots fired call. 

The RV was parked in front of an AT&T transmission building. 

