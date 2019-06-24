NEW YORK (From CBS News) -- CBS News announced on Sunday that the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell" will makes its debut from New York on Monday, July 15th.
O'Donnell, the previous host of CBS This Morning, will anchor the newscast from New York until the crew moves to its permanent home in Washington this fall. News President Susan Zirinsky says having the broadcast emanate from Washington will add to the stature and importance of the CBS Evening, and give them unique access to the President, and top lawmakers on the Hill.
“There is a real hunger for an independent source of news, and that starts with Norah O’Donnell. She has traveled the world reporting the most important stories of our time and has covered the White House, the Pentagon and Capitol Hill,” Zirinsky says.
“She is an exceptional and experienced journalist who cares deeply about the issues that affect American families. Norah is the right person at the right time.”
“Norah is a team player who leads by example and represents the core journalistic values of CBS News,” said Kim Godwin, CBS News’ executive vice president of news and executive-in-charge/executive producer for the broadcast while it is in New York. The entire CBS News team is eager for her to take the chair.”
In addition to the weeknight television broadcast, seen on WIBW-TV weeknights at 5:30, it will stream on CBSN every weeknight in its entirety at 10:00 PM, ET. Since launching in November 2014, CBSN, CBS News’ 24/7 live streaming news service, has been one of the fastest-growing and largest stand-alone streaming services.
O’Donnell, an Emmy-award winning journalist, has established a reputation as a trusted voice, scoring headline-making interviews with global leaders and newsmakers from all industries during her distinguished career. She recently sat down with Apple CEO Tim Cook and Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg. She has covered six presidential elections and has reported from every continent except Antarctica.
In addition to her new role as anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News, O’Donnell will be the Network’s lead anchor for political coverage of the primaries and election nights and continue as a contributing correspondent for 60 MINUTES this fall.
