CBD cocktail not allowed to be sold at restaurant on Country Club Plaza

Those who control liquor licenses pulled the plug on the CBD infused drink before Hogshead Kansas City could even open their doors to start selling it.
Clark Grant is the head chef and co-owner at Hogshead Kansas City. He'd been working on a CBD infused alcoholic drink for weeks.
“I’ve fielded close to 50 customer requests for this cocktail," Grant said. “Regulated Industries called us and stated that the city attorney had informed them that it is not a legal cocktail to serve.”
A city spokesperson said they called Grant to tell him the state would not let him sell the drink.
Grant, meanwhile, says there's a lot of misinformation about there about CBD oil. The oil he was going to use wouldn't get you high. Grant says he even showed the city attorney and regulated industries showing proof of that, but that didn't change their minds.
In Missouri, you have to have a CBD Medical Card to buy CBD oil and a doctor has to sign off on it.
