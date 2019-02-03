KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- CBD product sales totaled more than half-a-billion dollars last year and is estimated to grow into a $22 billion industry by 2022.
You can buy everything from CBD oil to lotion to dog treats and candies.
CBD is not regulated by the FDA, but the FDA has warned consumers to be aware before you buy, because you aren’t always getting what you paid for.
In warning letters, the FDA addresses mislabeled CBD products, writing “… many were found to not contain the levels of CBD they claimed to contain.”
Research by consumer organizations, including Consumer Lab, has shown inconsistencies in labeling a majority of products it tested. Consumer Lab founder, Dr. Tod Cooperman told KCTV5 he’s skeptical of CBD labeling.
“I would say at least 30 percent of the labels are accurate,” Cooperman told KCTV5. “The other 70 percent aren’t accurate or are just not telling you on the label what to expect.”
KCTV5 purchased CBD products from shops in the Kansas City metro sent them off for testing at ProVerde Laboratories in Massachusetts.
KCTV5 purchased CBD gummies, CBD oil, CBD skin cream and CBD vape juice.
Lab results showed none of the products we purchased contained the amount of CBD listed on the label.
The gummy packaging described each gummy as have 15 mg of CBD. Lab results showed each gummy contained 1.4mg of CBD.
The Medix biotech relief cream label claimed 150mg of CBD was in the product. Chief scientist at ProVerde Laboratories, Chris Hudalla, analyzed the lab results with KCTV5 and says testing shows no more than 25mg of CBD.
The CBD Additive Booster vape juice’s label read: “500mg." Hudalla told KCTV5, there was less than 140 mg of CBD in that product.
The Reme Cann CBD tincture’s label showed the 30ml bottle as having 250mg of CBD. Hudalla said ProVerde’s testing found slightly less, about 230mg.
Reme Cann told KCTV5 it thoroughly tests its products in house and through independent third party labs and stands by the quality of it’s products, noting there was less than one percent difference between the labeled about of CBD and the lab result.
Medix told KCTV5 it stands by the quality of its products and recently launched a feature on their website, including third party testing results and QR code with each of its products. Medix said lab test results vary and does not believe ProVerde’s testing was accurate.
The manufacturer of the CBD Additive Booster vape juice, Alternative Vape, told KCTV5 it was surprised to see the lab results showing significantly less CBD than shown on the product label. Alternative Vape also said it was surprised to see trace levels of THC were detected during ProVerde’s testing. Alternative Vape said it also requires thorough testing of all products, including third party testing. The manufacturer stands behind the quality of its products but takes any concerns over quality seriously and is investigating with additional product testing, noting lab results can vary between labs.
CBD Joint is the manufacturer behind the CBD gummies. A company executive, who did not want to disclose his full name, told KCTV5 it no longer sells gummies and believes the gummy package we purchased was sold with a stolen label.
