CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Kids devastated after vandals smash their prized pumpkins

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Two kids are devastated and a father is disgusted after watching vandals smash their prized pumpkins.
It happens to Chris Leiszler's family every October.
"It's been happening the last few years. Inevitably, someone comes and smashes them in the middle of the night," he said.
Last Halloween when his giant grim reaper went missing, he Leiszler decided to install porch cameras to keep an eye on his house.
This week, a notification on his phone showed a young man smashing three pumpkins then running away in the middle of the day.
"It's unsettling. We love Halloween. We try to make a big deal out of it, but this spoils it for us," Leiszler said.
Leiszler says this year's prank left a mess and crossed the line.
"It's not their stuff! It's ours, not theirs, and it serves them no purpose to damage it or take it," he said.
That's why Leiszler decided to upload the video along with the pictures of his two upset sons on social media. His Facebook post has been shared more than 500 times as of Friday.
"I'd love for this guy to come to my house face-to-face, see my kids and apologize to them," Leiszler said.
The family filed a report with police. They also plan to leave their decorations inside during the day.
