BELTON, MO (KCTV) -- Police are on the lookout for a someone stealing who stole a car and an on board camera caught the event.
Officers in Belton received the video and posted it to Facebook where they as for the public to identify the suspect.
In their post they said, “First off, stealing cars is bad mmmmmkay. Secondly, stealing cars with on board cameras and GPS systems is next level genius thievery. “
Police ask anyone with information to contact the Detective McKarnin at 816-331-5522.
