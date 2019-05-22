ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (CBS) -- A bright flare of light, believed to be a meteor, was seen streaking across the sky in Adelaide, Australia, shortly before midnight on Tuesday night.
The Nine Network Australia's SkyCam filmed the fireball lighting up the night sky before crashing down.
The Astronomical Society Australia told local media that it was a piece of "space dust" about the size of a marble that entered the atmosphere and witnesses saw its greenish hue before it burned up with a dome of orange.
