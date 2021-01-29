KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Thousands of dollars in damages were done to three vehicle deliveries for Habitat KC ReStore this week.
Catalytic converters were removed from three delivery vehicles overnight on Wednesday morning.
The thefts caused delays in donation pickups, according to Habitat KC ReStore.
Thefts of catalytic converters have been on the rise during the coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple police departments in the Kansas City metro area.
In Kansas City alone, nearly 700 incidents were reported in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.