Habitat KC ReStore

Thousands of dollars in damages were done to three vehicle deliveries for Habitat KC ReStore this week.

 Courtesy: Habitat KC ReStore

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Thousands of dollars in damages were done to three vehicle deliveries for Habitat KC ReStore this week.

Catalytic converters were removed from three delivery vehicles overnight on Wednesday morning.

The thefts caused delays in donation pickups, according to Habitat KC ReStore.

Thefts of catalytic converters have been on the rise during the coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple police departments in the Kansas City metro area.

In Kansas City alone, nearly 700 incidents were reported in 2020.

