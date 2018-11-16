Cat freed from chimney after stuck for 4 days

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chimney cleaners keep busy this time of year as people enjoy their fireplaces for the first time in a while.
But, one crew volunteered their time to help some roommates in a unique emergency.
Their cat had been stuck in the chimney for four days, and the fire department and animal control couldn't free her. The animal was inside a structure at East 41st Street and Warwick Boulevard in Midtown.
Through a foot of limestone and a foot brick, a faint cry caused Taylor Hazley to panic.
“Went to sleep last night pretty much accepting that i wouldn't have a cat anymore,” Hazley said.
Her beloved Marble had been missing for days when she turned up at the bottom of a 15-foot chimney with no way out.
“Either she was probably outside, and she tried to climb one of these trees and fell off into the chimney, or she just slipped off the chimney thinking she could get warm,” she said.
The rescue operation required precise maneuvering, something the fire department said they couldn't do without causing a whole lot damage. So, the roommates called Full Service Chimney.
“When we put our camera down, we were able to determine the length, and where that cat exactly was,” chimney technician Chris Terrones said. “My fear is that debris was going to fall on top of it, but after assessing the situation, we determined to go from the bottom up.”
After several tense hours of cutting and drilling there was relief.
“We're just extremely grateful that they took honestly, half of their day, to come out free our cat,” Hazley said. “They did it out of the kindness of their hearts, and they're not asking anything from us, which is truly remarkable.”
Marble was scared and covered in soot but no broken bones or other health issues.
