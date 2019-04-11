OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A cat and a dog were rescued from a fire in Olathe on Thursday.
The garage fire happened at about 2:30 p.m. near 151st and Lindenwood Drive.
When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming pouring out from the garage.
No one was injured and no one was home at the time of the fire.
The fire chief mentioned in a tweet that a cat and a dog were rescued from the fire, and noted that today is National Pet Day.
Damage to the home was significant. Three adults and six children were displaced.
The residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
