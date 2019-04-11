olathe fire - pets rescued
(Via @@jgdegraffenreid on Twitter)

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A cat and a dog were rescued from a fire in Olathe on Thursday. 

The garage fire happened at about 2:30 p.m. near 151st and Lindenwood Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming pouring out from the garage. 

No one was injured and no one was home at the time of the fire.

The fire chief mentioned in a tweet that a cat and a dog were rescued from the fire, and noted that today is National Pet Day.

Damage to the home was significant. Three adults and six children were displaced.

The residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.