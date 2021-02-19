CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate a missing 78-year-old woman from Garden City, MO.
Pamela A. Johnston was last seen in the area of 7 Highway and I-49 Harrisonville around 2:30pm.
She is driving a white 2013 Chevy Equinox with Missouri plates “WESTY”. Johnston might be in the Harrisonville or Raymore area.
She is described as 5'2" tall, weighs 110 pounds and has grey hair and brown eyes
Anyone who sees Johnston or her vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.