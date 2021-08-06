CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- A Blairstown, Mo., man is in custody following a chase through Cass County on Thursday.
Vance Gayle, 57, refused to stop when sheriffs deputies attempted to pull him over around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night.
He was followed for 20 minutes, mostly on gravel roads, before he crashed out his vehicle.
Authorities searched the vehicle and discovered explosives similar to dynamite.
Police officers from the Lee's Summit Police Department, who assisted on the matter, detonated the explosives safely on site.
Gayle has been charged with several offenses, including unlawful possessions, transport and manufacture of an illegal weapon.
