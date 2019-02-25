CASS COUNTY, MO. (KCTV) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in solving a homicide that happened April 28, 2018.
Vernece Brown, 18, was found dead in a wooded area north of Harrisonville. Mushroom hunters discovered the body in the area of S. Mopac Road and E. 235th Street.
Brown was a missing person reported to the Kansas City Police Department.
Investigators have since determined the case is a homicide.
“Detectives from our office and around the Kansas City area have put in countless hours investigating this case," Sheriff Jeff Weber said in a statement. "At this point we need the public’s help to provide us with a tip or piece of information that can help solve this crime. This family deserves to know what happened to their daughter.”
Brown originally disappeared on Feb. 14, 2018.
If you have any information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
